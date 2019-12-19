Mamangam Continues Its Splendid Run; Crosses Yet Another Major Milestone!

Mamangam, the much-awaited movie of the year, has been enjoying a splendid run in theatres across the globe. The Mammootty starrer, which released on December 12, 2019, has now crossed yet another major milestone within a short span of time. According to reports that have come up, Mamangam has completed 30000 shows in total from its release centres across the globe.

The makers of the film themselves have come up with an official announcement regarding this. What is even more important is that Mamangam has achieved this feat in the very first week of its release. According to reports that are doing the rounds, Mamangam has smashed all the previous records and has turned out to be the fastest ever Malayalam movie breach the 3000 shows mark in theatres.

Mamangam, which hit theatres on December 12, 2019 had made a gigantic release across the globe. The movie received an excellent reception at the box office and went on to collect over Rs 23 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day. It enjoyed a fabulous opening weekend across the globe and reports reveal that the movie minted around Rs 60.7 crore gross within the first four days of run in theatres. Along with the Malayalam version, the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of the film had also released on the very same day.

Reports doing the rounds on social media reveal that the film continued to maintain the good momentum on the weekdays as well with the family crowd lapping up this magnum opus.

Mamangam is expected to perform extremely well in the upcoming days as well and the vacation season ahead offers good prospects for the movie. It has now entered the second week of run and the movie is expected to continue its run in most of the release centres.