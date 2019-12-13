Mamangam Day 1 Box office Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Sets A New Record!

Mamangam, the Mammootty starring historical drama had hit the screen all over the world yesterday (December 12, 2019). As per the latest reports, Mamangam has made a record-breaking opening at the box office, thus emerging as the Malayalam movie to make the all-time highest opening collection in the history of the industry.

According to the confirmed reports, Mamangam has made a day 1 collection of 23.7 Crores at the worldwide box office, thus beating the collection record set by Odiyan, the Mohanlal starring action-drama. Venu Kunnappilly, the producer of the Mammootty starrer confirmed the reports through a Facebook post, recently.

Even though the team is yet to reveal the area-wise break down of the Mamangam, the reports from the believable sources suggest that the Mammootty starrer has made a record-smashing opening in all the areas, especially at the Kerala box office. Mamangam has made a record collection of 12.6 Lakhs from Kochi multiplex screens alone, thus beating the record set by Odiyan once again.

If the reports are to be believed, the M Padmakumar directorial has also made a grand opening at Trivandrum Aries Plex with a first-day collection 6.58 Lakhs, thus beating the record set by Lucifer, the Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie. The team is expected to reveal the Kerala box office and All-India box office collection breakdowns of Mamangam, very soon.

The Mammootty starrer had the biggest release in the history of Malayalam cinema, with over 400 screens in Kerala and about 2000 screens all over the world. Mamangam has reportedly had over 16 shows in a single theatre alone in Kochi, Kerala on its release day. Interestingly, the historical drama has been simultaneously released on Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, outside Kerala.

Mamangam, which features Unni Mukundan and Master Achuthan in the pivotal roles, is scripted by Sajeev Pillai. Actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the adapted screenplay and dialogues for the movie. Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha have appeared as the female leads.

