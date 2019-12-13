Mamangam Day 1 Box office Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Sets A Record!

Mamangam, the Mammootty starring historical drama had hit the screen all over the world yesterday (December 12, 2019). As per the latest reports, Mamangam has made a record-breaking opening at the box office, thus emerging as the Malayalam movie to make the all-time highest opening collection in the history of the industry.

According to confirmed reports, Mamangam has made a day 1 collection of Rs 23.7 crore at the worldwide box office, thus beating the record set by Odiyan, the Mohanlal starring action-drama. Venu Kunnappilly, the producer of the Mammootty starrer confirmed the reports through a Facebook post, recently.

Even though the team is yet to reveal the area-wise break down of Mamangam, reports from believable sources suggest that the Mammootty starrer has made a record-smashing opening in all areas, especially at the Kerala box office. Mamangam has made a record collection of Rs 12.6 lakh from Kochi multiplex screens alone, thus beating the record set by Odiyan, once again.

If reports are to be believed, the M Padmakumar directorial has also made a grand opening at Trivandrum Aries Plex with a first-day collection of Rs 6.58 lakh, thus beating the record set by Lucifer, the Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie. The team is expected to reveal the Kerala box office and all-India box office collection break-down of Mamangam, very soon.

The Mammootty starrer had the biggest release in the history of Malayalam cinema, with over 400 screens in Kerala and about 2,000 screens all over the world. Mamangam reportedly had over 16 shows in a single theatre alone in Kochi on its release day. Interestingly, the historical drama has been simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, outside Kerala.

Mamangam, which features Unni Mukundan and Master Achuthan in pivotal roles, is scripted by Sajeev Pillai. Actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the adapted screenplay and dialogues for the movie. Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha appear as the female leads.

Also Read:

Mamangam Box Office Prediction: The Mammootty Starrer To Have A Record Breaking Opening?

Mamangam Movie Review: A Convincing Recreation Of The Historical Tale Of Warriors!