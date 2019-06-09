English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mamangam First Look Poster Goes VIRAL And It Creates A Huge Impact!

    By Manu
    |

    Mamangam first look poster has turned out to be the talk of the social media. The first look poster that was officially launched on June 8, 2019 at 10 AM, has taken the social media by storm with everyone heavily impressed with the initial gift from the makers of the big movie.

    Mammootty, Unni Mukundan and a kid could be seen in the fiery first look poster of Mamangam and we could definitely quality movie in the form of Mamangam. Moreover, the talks that have been doing the rounds on social media rightly defines the humungous expectations that everyone has bestowed on this film.

    Mamangam First Look Poster Goes VIRAL;

    Mamangam first look poster has rightly turned out to be one of the most well-received and popular first look posters of the recent times. The first look poster has been shared by many of the prominent celebrities of Mollywood with each and every one wishing the team all the very best for the movie. From young celebrities to senior actors have shared the poster through their official Facebook pages.

    The news feed of the users are filled with talks surrounding Mamangam poster. With the first look poster of the Mammootty starrer creating a huge impact, the expectations are huge on this film. Starring Megastar Mammootty in the lead role, the film, which will be releaed in Malayalam Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, has been directed by M Padmakumar.

    More MAMMOOTTY News

    Read more about: mamangam mammootty
    Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue