Mamangam First Look Poster Goes VIRAL And It Creates A Huge Impact!

Mamangam first look poster has turned out to be the talk of the social media. The first look poster that was officially launched on June 8, 2019 at 10 AM, has taken the social media by storm with everyone heavily impressed with the initial gift from the makers of the big movie.

Mammootty, Unni Mukundan and a kid could be seen in the fiery first look poster of Mamangam and we could definitely quality movie in the form of Mamangam. Moreover, the talks that have been doing the rounds on social media rightly defines the humungous expectations that everyone has bestowed on this film.

Mamangam first look poster has rightly turned out to be one of the most well-received and popular first look posters of the recent times. The first look poster has been shared by many of the prominent celebrities of Mollywood with each and every one wishing the team all the very best for the movie. From young celebrities to senior actors have shared the poster through their official Facebook pages.

The news feed of the users are filled with talks surrounding Mamangam poster. With the first look poster of the Mammootty starrer creating a huge impact, the expectations are huge on this film. Starring Megastar Mammootty in the lead role, the film, which will be releaed in Malayalam Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, has been directed by M Padmakumar.