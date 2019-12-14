Mamangam Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download, Mammootty Fans Shocked!
Mamangam, starring Mollywood legend Mammootty, hit screens on December 12, 2019 and opened to a good response at the ticket window. It also clicked with the target audience, giving 'Megastar' fans a reason to rejoice. Now, in a shocking development, the magnum opus has been leaked online by Tamilrockers in 'High Quality' and is available for 'free download'. The general feeling is, the heartless act has the potential to affect the biggie's box office collections and this is totally unacceptable.
Meanwhile, Mamangam has created a great deal of buzz among cinemagoers for all the right reasons. Here, are the top Twitter reactions to the period-drama.
Vishal Srt Vinuℹ️ @__V_S_V_
#Mamangam Disappointed me totally,it had a nice story backup but direction went in vain👎.some serious scenes felt me like humour.Stunts weren't impressive.I liked that boy #Achuthan much more,he has done his part well.Focused on emotions & a sought of lag is occupied 1st 2 last
Arun S J @arunsj
child is amazingly fantastic. As usual Sidique is done very well. VFX and camera is not upto the mark. My rating 2.5/5 ... Do not expect anything, just watch that's all...
#MamangamReview
Dramastic @AdharshNjan123
I'm confused
Did I watch a period film or a comedy film?
Why are people having so much fun during intense scenes?
To be honest I also had some moment of chuckles😇
#Mamangam #MamangamReview
Akshay S Nair @filmy_akku
#MamangamReview #mamangam
Mamangam Movie Is The History Of Brave Audience Who Survived Inside The Theatre For 2H 30Min Inside A Theatre🥺 Poor Screen Play and Direction.Teriffic Performance By Mammoty And Good Performance ByAchuthan and UnniMukundan/Sidique. Poor VFX.Rating 2/5
Karthik S Manikuttan @vava_kuttan
Sloppy screenply , ameautrish execution. The only saving grace was the performances of the lead actors. Though second half worked well. Totally an average watch.
#MamangamReview #Maamangam #mamankam
So, will you be watching Mamangam over the weekend? Tell us in the space below.
(Social media posts have not been edited)