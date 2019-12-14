    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mamangam Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download, Mammootty Fans Shocked!

      By
      |

      Mamangam, starring Mollywood legend Mammootty, hit screens on December 12, 2019 and opened to a good response at the ticket window. It also clicked with the target audience, giving 'Megastar' fans a reason to rejoice. Now, in a shocking development, the magnum opus has been leaked online by Tamilrockers in 'High Quality' and is available for 'free download'. The general feeling is, the heartless act has the potential to affect the biggie's box office collections and this is totally unacceptable.

      Meanwhile, Mamangam has created a great deal of buzz among cinemagoers for all the right reasons. Here, are the top Twitter reactions to the period-drama.

      Vishal Srt Vinuℹ️ @__V_S_V_

      Vishal Srt Vinuℹ️ @__V_S_V_

      #Mamangam Disappointed me totally,it had a nice story backup but direction went in vain👎.some serious scenes felt me like humour.Stunts weren't impressive.I liked that boy #Achuthan much more,he has done his part well.Focused on emotions & a sought of lag is occupied 1st 2 last

      Arun S J @arunsj

      Arun S J @arunsj

      child is amazingly fantastic. As usual Sidique is done very well. VFX and camera is not upto the mark. My rating 2.5/5 ... Do not expect anything, just watch that's all...

      #MamangamReview

      Dramastic @AdharshNjan123

      Dramastic @AdharshNjan123

      I'm confused

      Did I watch a period film or a comedy film?

      Why are people having so much fun during intense scenes?

      To be honest I also had some moment of chuckles😇

      #Mamangam #MamangamReview

      Akshay S Nair @filmy_akku

      Akshay S Nair @filmy_akku

      #MamangamReview #mamangam

      Mamangam Movie Is The History Of Brave Audience Who Survived Inside The Theatre For 2H 30Min Inside A Theatre🥺 Poor Screen Play and Direction.Teriffic Performance By Mammoty And Good Performance ByAchuthan and UnniMukundan/Sidique. Poor VFX.Rating 2/5

      Karthik S Manikuttan @vava_kuttan

      Karthik S Manikuttan @vava_kuttan

      Sloppy screenply , ameautrish execution. The only saving grace was the performances of the lead actors. Though second half worked well. Totally an average watch.

      #MamangamReview #Maamangam #mamankam

      So, will you be watching Mamangam over the weekend? Tell us in the space below.

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue