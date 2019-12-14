Mamangam Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download, Mammootty Fans Shocked!

Vishal Srt Vinuℹ️ @__V_S_V_

#Mamangam Disappointed me totally,it had a nice story backup but direction went in vain👎.some serious scenes felt me like humour.Stunts weren't impressive.I liked that boy #Achuthan much more,he has done his part well.Focused on emotions & a sought of lag is occupied 1st 2 last

Arun S J @arunsj

child is amazingly fantastic. As usual Sidique is done very well. VFX and camera is not upto the mark. My rating 2.5/5 ... Do not expect anything, just watch that's all...

Dramastic @AdharshNjan123

I'm confused

Did I watch a period film or a comedy film?

Why are people having so much fun during intense scenes?

To be honest I also had some moment of chuckles😇

Akshay S Nair @filmy_akku

Mamangam Movie Is The History Of Brave Audience Who Survived Inside The Theatre For 2H 30Min Inside A Theatre🥺 Poor Screen Play and Direction.Teriffic Performance By Mammoty And Good Performance ByAchuthan and UnniMukundan/Sidique. Poor VFX.Rating 2/5

Karthik S Manikuttan @vava_kuttan

Sloppy screenply , ameautrish execution. The only saving grace was the performances of the lead actors. Though second half worked well. Totally an average watch.

