      Mamangam Making Video Out; Grandeur Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Simply Spellbinding!

      By Staff
      Mamangam is just a month away from its theatrical release and the Mammootty starrer is one such prestigious project, which is sure to take Malayalam cinema to new heights. Now, team Mamangam has released the making video of the movie, which throws light on the huge efforts the team has put in for this magnum opus. The 3-minute 25-second video takes us through the creation of the sets, shoot of the fascinating martial art sequences and more. The grandeur and the huge canvas are simply spellbinding. Take a look at Mamangam making video here.

      The video, which was released a few hours ago, has gone viral in the online circuits. Audiences are going gaga after witnessing the magnanimity of the project and expectations are high. Mamangam is one of the most expensive Malayalam films to be made and it has everything in it to turn out to be a milestone film in Malayalam cinema.

      Mamangam has Mammootty in the role of a warrior. The making video also throws hints about the different looks of Mammootty in the movie. We can definitely expect a fascinating performance from the master actor. Unni Mukundan too essays an important role in the film. Siddique, Anu Sithara, Prachi Tehlan, Kanika, Ineya, Sudev Nair, etc., are a part of the star cast. Popular filmmaker M Padmakumar has directed this magnum opus, produced by Venu Kunnippily under the banner Kavya Films.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
