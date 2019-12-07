Mamangam Online Bookings Begin; Receives A Grand Reception!

    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mamangam, the Mammootty starrer, which has shaped up as the biggest-ever movie in the history of Malayalam cinema, will grace the screens in a few days. The movie, directed by M Padmakumar, will hit theatres on December 12, 2019, and reportedly, the online bookings for the movie have commenced. The bookings for the shows started yesterday (December 06, 2019) and reports on social media reveal that the reception is mighty impressive.

      The advance bookings have opened to a positive note in most of the centres in Kerala. Going by the reports, the tickets for the first day are getting sold out at a fast pace and the status on the various booking sites suggest the same. Meanwhile, bookings are yet to commence in some centres.

      According to earlier reports, Mamangam will be making a record release in Kerala. The movie is expected to release in over 400 screens. Considering the huge response that the film has received for the online bookings, Mamangam is all set to take a record opening at the Kerala box office.

      Meanwhile, the dubbed versions of Mamangam will be making a simultaneous release on the same day. The promotions for the film are moving at full pace and the highly awaited movie is gearing up to release in a huge number of screens all across India.

      Reportedly, the film is also all set to be the biggest-ever release in Malayalam cinema across the globe. Recently, it was revealed that the movie will go on to be the biggest-ever release in overseas centres like the USA, Canada, Australia, etc.

      According to reports, Mamangam will narrate the story of warriors who fought in the 'Mamangam' festival. Venu Kunnappilly has produced the movie under the banner Kavya Films. Along with Mammootty, the film also features Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, Siddique, Sudev Nair, Tarun Arora, Ineya and others in important roles.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
