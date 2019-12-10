Mamangam: Prachi Tehlan Breaks Down While Talking About Co-star Mammootty!
The amount of respect and love Prachi Tehlan holds for her Mamangam co-star Mammootty was evident during one of the film's promotion events in Dubai. Tehlan was asked in her career, what she want to be, to which she replied 'I want to be Mammooka'.
Overwhelmed with emotions, the actress further said, "I have never been a diehard fan of anyone, but Mammooka is infused with an infectious energy which makes him different from everybody. More than being a great actor, he is an amazing human being. He holds great values and is always down to earth."
Dear Mammooka, I am Writing this message closer to the release just to share my happiness and feelings on being a part of Mamangam and getting to make my debut with you in it. Honestly I was very new to everything down south when Mamangam came to me. I have grown 2 years older with this project. Mamangam journey has taught me way more in 2 years than what sports taught me in 10 years. I feel Sports has prepared me to be a part of this industry. I have grown mentally strong with whatever roller coaster of feelings I went through in last 2 years. It was very very tough for me in a lot of ways. I was so over whelmed with happiness that I just couldn’t control my tears since the time you entered the hall yesterday. It was a great moment for me. I might have not seen most of your blockbuster films. But the main reason for me to be another name added to your ever lasting fan list is for the great human being you are. You feel like family. I have closely observed you so much for me to be able to feel like that. And I didn’t know how to sum up everything in short on the stage and communicate it to you at that platform. I am fortunate and blessed. You will always be my inspiration in various ways. Thank you for being you. Loads of love, healthy and long life to you Mammooka ❤️ Fan Girl- Prachi . @redxmedia
Tehlan also shared a short video of the Dubai event on Instagram and talked about how she has grown two years older with Mamangam. "It's not just a project but a journey for me. It was tough for me at various levels."
Tehlan, who calls working with Mammootty a lifetime experience, is all set for the release of Mamangam on December 12. The movie is a period drama where Prachi will be seen playing a devadasi Unnimaya.
Mamangam, which is a historical drama, is directed by M Padmakumar. The movie revolves around the lives of the suicide attackers named Chaavers who used to attend the Mamangam festival at the banks Bharathapuzha. Shankar Ramakrishnan, the popular actor-writer has penned the adapted screenplay and dialogues for the movie.
The project features an extensive star cast, including Unni Mukundan, Master Achuthan, Anu Sithara, Kaniha, Tarun Arora, Siddique, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Nilambur Ayisha, Neeraj Madhav, Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Meghanathan, Sunil Sukhada, Suresh Krishna, Iniya, etc. in the supporting roles.
Manoj Pillai has handled the cinematography. Sham Kaushal, the popular Bollywood stunt director handles the action choreography. M Jayachandran has composed the songs. The background score is composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara. Mamangam which is simultaneously being released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films.