Mamangam's Impressive Performance At The Box Office Continues; Extra Shows Added On Christmas Day!

Mammootty starrer Mamangam has had a memorable outing at the box office and the film, which released on December 12, 2019, has now entered third week of run in theatres. According to reports that have come up, the big-budget movie is continuing its run in above 170 theatres across the state and that too despite the arrival of other festival releases.

Meanwhile, reports that have come up reveal that Mamangam did put up an impressive show at the box office on the Christmas day. According to reports, extra shows were added in many of the centres owing to public demand. This is a big achievement for a movie, which is in the second week of run.

Reports that are doing the rounds also reveal that the film had registered as many as 85 housefull shows across Kerala on Wednesday (December 25, 2019). Earlier, a few reports had also come up that the movie went on to register above 90 housefull shows on its second Sunday (December 22, 2019).

Meanwhile, Mamangam is expected to do a good business in the upcoming days as well. The film is expected to rake in more numbers during the entire vacation season. Yet another strong weekend is also on cards for Mamangam as the film is continuing its run in an impressive number of theatres.

Mamangam had enjoyed a fabulous opening at the box office and it reportedly, minted above Rs 23.7 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office. The movie also went on to go past the 100-crore club at the worldwide box office.

Directed by M Padmakumar, Mamangam's tale is set in the 18th century and the movie narrates the tale of warriors. The film has been produced by Venu Kunnapilly under the banner Kavya Films. Along with Mammootty, Mamangam also features Unni Mukundan, Master Achyuthan, Prachi Tehlan, Siddique etc., in important roles.