Mamangam Set To Be The Biggest Malayalam Movie Release In The USA!

Mamangam is all set to open big in theatres across the globe on December 12, 2019. The Mammootty starrer is high on expectations and audiences are eagerly looking forward to this exciting venture. Earlier, reports had come in regarding the huge release that is in the pipeline. Now, if the latest reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Mamangam is all set to become the biggest-ever Malayalam movie release in the USA.

According to the latest reports, Mamangam, which will make its premiere in the USA on December 12, 2019, itself, has already been charted in around 66 locations. It is being said that the number of locations is expected to increase in the coming days. Earlier, the record for the biggest-ever release was held by Oru Adaar Love, which released in around 63 locations.

With such a huge release, Mamangan is expected to make a huge opening at the USA box office. The stage is perfectly set for the movie to create records at the box office. Earlier, hearsay had it that the theatrical rights for the movie's USA and Canada centres have been sold for a record price.

Importantly, Mamangam will be releasing in multiple languages. Along with the Malayalam version, the Mammootty starrer will also be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, that too on the very same day. The big-budget movie is all set to be the biggest-ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema.