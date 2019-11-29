Mamangam Special Promo: Achuthan Set To Stun Everyone As Chandroth Chanthunni!

Mamangam is just a couple of weeks away from its release and the Mammootty starrer is all set to be one of the biggest releases of all time. The teaser, trailer and songs of the movie have got widespread attention and now, they have come up with a promo, which gives a special glimpse of the young actor Achuthan, who has portrayed the character named Chandoth Chanthunni aka Chaver Chanthunni in this upcoming magnum opus.

Achuthan, who is 12-year-old, has five years of experience in Kalari art, which is the oldest Indian Martial art. The video has a series of practice sessions of the young kid, who could be seen performing the martial art like a pro. The video also features footage in which a 'Kalari Gurukkal' is seen talking highly about Achuthan. This special video will definitely take your breath away. Take a look at the same here.

Reportedly, Achuthan will be seen playing a very crucial role in the movie. The young kid has already been introduced to the audiences through the teaser, trailer and posters, all in which he made his presence felt. The glimpses from the promos rightly show the action extravaganza on cards.

Mamangam, directed by M Padmakumar is reportedly the costliest Malayalam film ever made. The Mammootty starrer will be hitting the theatres on December 12, 2019. Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Anu Sithara, Kaniha, Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair etc., are also a part of the film's star cast. Reportedly, the film will make a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages as well.