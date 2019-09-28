Mamangam Teaser Is Mind-boggling; The Mammootty Starrer Assures To Be A Marvellous Cinema!

Malayalam movie audiences received the special gift that they are waiting for, in the form of Mamangam teaser, which hit the online circuits at 10 am. The Mammootty starrer, directed by M Padmakumar, is a period movie and the teaser of the film assures that is is going to be a masterpiece. The film will narrate the story of warriors who were destined to fight against the king during Mamangam, a festival that will happen every 12 years. Mammootty is set to stun everyone with his impeccable performance yet again and he looks absolutely fabulous as a warrior. The teaser proves that Mamangam will take Malayalam cinema to new heights, with its grandeur, making style, performances and storyline. Unni Mukundan too looks solid in the role and the teaser underlines that. Watch Mamangam teaser here to know more.

Meanwhile, Mamangam's teaser is winning praises from audiences. The initial response says that they are left thrilled after watching the teaser, which is a mix of class and mass elements. Social media is getting flooding with opinions regarding Mamangam. Here we take you through some responses on Twitter.

MovieLover@movielove33 Looks like so realistic, in a way this will helps #Mamangam in overseas & those whos loves gud quality films. Prasad Mani@Rasa_Prasad This is MindBlowing stuff!! 🔥🔥 MegaStar fans plz tighen your belt he is at his mega best! Abu@AbuThahir2044 This one is going to change the face of #malayalam movies An epic historical piece is loading ❤️ Mithun Mathew@i_mithunmathew #Mamangam Teaser Is Really Promising, Visually Splendid In Every Shots & BGM. In tech side its so realistic 👍 Wishing all the very best to @mammukka & entire team of this magnum opus. Anilhalli @Anilhalli6 From the land of GREAT INDIAN MARTIAL ARTS. Mega star mummuty's #Mamangam teaser out. Spectacular visuals and BGM. Eagerly waiting. (Social media posts are not edited)

(Social Media Posts Are Unedited)