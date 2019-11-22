Mamangam: The Mammootty Project Gets The Biggest Release Ever!

Mamangam, the upcoming Mammootty starrer is unarguably one of the most-anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which is directed by M Padmakumar, is all set to hit the theatres on December 12, Thursday as a per-Chirstmas release. As per the latest reports, Mamangam is expected to set a new record with its theatrical release.

According to the believable sources, the Mammootty project has been slated to hit about 400 screens in Kerala alone. If things fall in place, Mamangam will get the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie in the history. In that cast, the film is expected to break all the pre-existing first day box office collection records of Malayalam cinema. The trade analysts also believe that Mamangam will emerge as the biggest hit of Mammootty's career.

The movie, which is touted to be a historical drama, is based on the lives of the Chaavers who used to attend Mamangam festival that took place in every 12 years in the banks of Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya of Malabar region. Nothing much has been revealed about the character played by the lead actor Mammootty in the project. Interestingly, the megastar is appearing four different get-ups in Mamangam.

Unni Mukundan, the young actor is playing the role of Chandroth Panicker, a fearless warrior in the movie. Hindi actress Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha essay the female leads in the movie. The M Padmakumar directorial features Tarun Arora, Siddique, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Nilambur Ayisha, Neeraj Madhav, Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Meghanathan, Sunil Sukhada, Suresh Krishna, Iniya, etc. in the supporting roles.

Shankar Ramakrishnan, the actor-writer has penned the adaptive screenplay and dialogues for Mamangam. Sajeev Pillai has penned the original script. Manoj Pillai is the director of photography. Bollywood stunt director Sham Kaushal handles the action choreography. Mamangam which is simultaneously being released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films.