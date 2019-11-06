    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mamangam Trailer: Reasons To Watch Out For Mammootty's Magnum Opus!

      The official trailer of Mamangam, the upcoming Mammootty starring magnum opus, has taken social media by storm. Mamangam trailer, which was officially released on November 2, 2019, has crossed 2.8 Million views on social media within 48 hours of its release. Mamangam, which is directed by M Padmakumar, has been slated to hit the theatres on November 21, 2019.

      Reportedly, the M Padmakumar directorial is one of the costliest projects ever made in the history of both Malayalam cinema and lead actor Mammootty's career. Mamangam, which was originally scripted and supposed to be directed by Sajeev Pillai, was later taken over by M Padmakumar following a huge controversy. Actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the adapted screenplay and dialogues for Mamangam.

      Here are a few reasons to watch out for the Mammooty starrer:

      Mammootty’s Character

      Interestingly, the official trailer doesn't reveal much about the central character played by Mammootty. Even though the major attractions of the trailer are Mammootty's exceptional dialogues, screen presence, and amazing action sequences, the character played by the megastar has been kept under wraps. However, Mammootty's character is definitely a major draw to watch Mamangam and we can't wait to watch him on the silver screen.

      The Amazing Star Cast

      Not just Mammootty, but every actor who appeared in the trailer, from Unni Mukundan who plays Chandroth Panicker to child artist Achuthan, simply excelled in their respective parts. From the trailer, it is quite evident that Mamangam is totally a character-driven film, which provides ample space for all actors to perform. The M Padmakumar directorial features an exceptional star cast including Siddique, Prachi Tehlan, Kaniha, Anu Sitara, Sudev Nair, Manikuttan, Neeraj Madhav, Suresh Krishna and others.

      Extraordinary Action Sequences

      The teaser and the trailer assure that Mamangam features some extraordinary action sequences. Especially, lead actor Mammootty has performed some high-voltage action sequences, which are said to be a major highlight of the M Padmakumar movie. Most of the supporting actors, including leading lady Prachi Tehlan, learned Kalaripayattu and horse riding for the movie. Senior Bollywood action choreographer Sham Kaushal has handled the stunts for this historical drama.

      A Complete Visual Treat

      The trailer also ensures that Mamangam is going to be a complete visual treat for the audiences. Interestingly, the team has used minimal VFX in the movie, which has been majorly shot at real locations. The sets of Mamangam were created at an 18-acre plot in Maradu, Kochi. The war sequence was shot at the special sets created in Nettoor, Ernakulam. Mohandas handles the production design of the movie while Manoj Pillai is the director of photography.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
