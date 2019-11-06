Mamangam Trailer: Reasons To Watch Out For Mammootty's Magnum Opus!

Mammootty’s Character

Interestingly, the official trailer doesn't reveal much about the central character played by Mammootty. Even though the major attractions of the trailer are Mammootty's exceptional dialogues, screen presence, and amazing action sequences, the character played by the megastar has been kept under wraps. However, Mammootty's character is definitely a major draw to watch Mamangam and we can't wait to watch him on the silver screen.

The Amazing Star Cast

Not just Mammootty, but every actor who appeared in the trailer, from Unni Mukundan who plays Chandroth Panicker to child artist Achuthan, simply excelled in their respective parts. From the trailer, it is quite evident that Mamangam is totally a character-driven film, which provides ample space for all actors to perform. The M Padmakumar directorial features an exceptional star cast including Siddique, Prachi Tehlan, Kaniha, Anu Sitara, Sudev Nair, Manikuttan, Neeraj Madhav, Suresh Krishna and others.

Extraordinary Action Sequences

The teaser and the trailer assure that Mamangam features some extraordinary action sequences. Especially, lead actor Mammootty has performed some high-voltage action sequences, which are said to be a major highlight of the M Padmakumar movie. Most of the supporting actors, including leading lady Prachi Tehlan, learned Kalaripayattu and horse riding for the movie. Senior Bollywood action choreographer Sham Kaushal has handled the stunts for this historical drama.

A Complete Visual Treat

The trailer also ensures that Mamangam is going to be a complete visual treat for the audiences. Interestingly, the team has used minimal VFX in the movie, which has been majorly shot at real locations. The sets of Mamangam were created at an 18-acre plot in Maradu, Kochi. The war sequence was shot at the special sets created in Nettoor, Ernakulam. Mohandas handles the production design of the movie while Manoj Pillai is the director of photography.