      Mamangam Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mammootty Starrer!

      Mamangam, the historical drama which features Mammootty in the lead role is all set to hit the theatres today. The highly-anticipated film, which is directed by M Padmakumar, is having a record release with about 400 screens in Kerala alone. Mamangam has been simultaneously released in four languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

      The Mammootty starrer has been making headlines right from the beginning with its stellar star cast, talented technical crew, and whopping budget. The recently released teaser, trailer, and song videos have totally impressed the audiences and raised the expectations over Mamangam, which is said to be the most expensive project of Mammootty's acting career.

      Reportedly, the megastar is essaying the role of a defeated chaaver (suicide attacker) in the movie, which revolves around the legendary Mamangam festival which happed at the banks of Bharathapuzha, Thirunavaya. Mammootty is appearing in four different get-ups in the movie. However, the makers have not revealed the details of his character, which is said to be the biggest suspense factor of the film.

      Achuthan, the newcomer child artist essays a pivotal role in Mamangam. Unni Mukundan, the young actor appears as Chandroth Panicker in the historical drama, which features Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha as the female leads. Shankar Ramakrishnan has written the adapted screenplay and dialogues for Mamangam, which is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
