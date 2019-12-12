    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mamangam Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mammootty Starrer!

      By
      |

      Mamangam, the historical drama which features Mammootty in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres today. The highly anticipated film, which is directed by M Padmakumar, is having a record release with about 400 screens in Kerala alone. Mamangam has been simultaneously released in four languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

      The Mammootty starrer has been making headlines right from the beginning with its stellar star cast, talented technical crew, and whopping budget. The recently released teaser, trailer, and song videos have totally impressed the audiences and raised the expectations over Mamangam, which is said to be the most expensive project of Mammootty's acting career.

      Here is what the audiences feel about Mammootty's Mamangam. Read on...

      Sri Nath @SrinathAnil

      Sri Nath @SrinathAnil

      #Mamangam

      Good First half, even though lagging a little at times

      Second half super strong till now

      Excellent from #Mammooty

      AJIN JL @jl_ajin

      AJIN JL @jl_ajin

      #Mamangam okish First Half With Good Performance From

      @mammukka

      👍

      Second Half Will Decide The future Of The movie 👍

      Interval 🤞

      JiSiN MaThEw @JiSiNMaThEw2

      JiSiN MaThEw @JiSiNMaThEw2

      #Mamangam - Terrific 💥💥💥

      Mr. Local @AnilThala1

      Mr. Local @AnilThala1

      First half neat and clean remarkable one. All-over good especially frms, songs Bgms. Till engaged movie on all aspects. energetic performance of

      @mammukka

      and his make over

      #Mamangam

      RJ Media @RJMediaOfficial

      RJ Media @RJMediaOfficial

      Highly Impressive First Half with Grant scenes 👌

      Rich Production & Quality ✌️

      #Mammookka Feminine character ❣️

      Entire Cast 👏 BGM & Visuals 😲

      #Mamangam Intervel, Waiting for Second Half..

      #Mammootty #MamangamDay

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue