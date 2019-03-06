Mammootty Special: 10 Most Different On-screen Looks Of The Megastar!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is one of the rare Malayalam actors who has astonished the audiences with his exceptional transformations on-screen. As we all know, Mammootty is an expert in adapting various regional Malayalam dialects as well as other languages, for the perfection of his characters.

When it comes to the onscreen looks, Mammootty is one of those actors who has always believed in experimenting. The megastar has earlier surprised the fans and audiences with his makeovers for several popular films, including the blockbuster Rajamanikyam. Mammootty, who is currently on a high with the successes of his last two releases Peranbu and Yatra, is currently all set to appear in a unique look in his upcoming project, Pathinettam Padi.

Here we present the most different on-screen looks of Mammootty… Have a look…