Mammootty And Dulquer Salmaan Break The Internet With Their New Stylish Photos!

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, the much-loved stars of the film industry have come up with special treats for the audiences in the form of Madhura Raja and Oru Yamandan Premakadha. Both these movies are ruling the box office at present.

Meanwhile, the father and son are ruling the social media circuits as well. There is no denying the fact that these two stars are the most stylish celebrities of the industry as well and their brand new photos further strengthen that statement.

Most recently, Mammootty had sent out a selfie on Instagram. The picture went viral within a short span of time. Mammootty could be seen in a bearded getup with caps and sunglasses on. It led to widespread discussions that this look might be for his upcoming film Bilal. The photo emerged as a big hit straight away and has fetched huge number of likes.

Take a look at the photo here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) on May 1, 2019 at 1:56am PDT

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan's recent photoshoot for Vanitha magazine has been ruling social media ever since its arrival. The uber cool and stylish looks of Dulquer Salmaan in the series of photos have won everyone's hearts. The photos are garnering a huge number of likes.

Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan's new photos here...