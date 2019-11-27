Finally! Mammootty & Manju Warrier To Share Screen Space

Here is an exciting piece of news for the fans of Mammootty and Manju Warrier. As per the latest updates, the megastar and lady superstar of Malayalam cinema are finally all set to share the screen space for the first time, very soon. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty and Manju Warrier have been roped in to play the lead roles in an upcoming crime-thriller.

The untitled flick is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, the former assistant of hitmaker Jisjoy. The project is jointly produced by popular director B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph. However, Manju is not the pair of Mammootty in the movie but is playing a pivotal character. According to sources, the project is expected to go on floors by the beginning of 2020.

Reportedly, Mammootty immediately gave a green signal to the project, as the megastar found the script very appealing. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, has been eagerly waiting for an opportunity to share screen space with the megastar and readily agreed to be a part of the team. The team is expected to make an official announcement very soon.

Manju, who is currently on a high with the great success of her Tamil debut Asuran will next be seen in the Rosshan Andrrews movie Prathi Poovankozhi. The talented actress has reportedly been approached to play the female lead opposite superstar Rajinikanth, in the upcoming Siva directorial. In Malayalam, Manju has some highly promising projects in her kitty, including Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's magnum opus, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Mammootty, on the other hand, is all set to release his ambitious project Mamangam on December 12. The megastar is playing the role of a Chaaver in the movie and is appearing in four different get-ups. Shylock, another upcoming movie of the Unda actor has been slated to hit the theatres on January 23, 2020.