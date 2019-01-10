Mammootty And Ranjith Team Up For A Big Budget Project?

Interesting Story Line

As per the reports, the movie depicts the story of a business magnate, who has been declared as the richest Keralite in the world. Mammootty will essay the central character in the movie, which is expected to be a satirical comedy. Reportedly, the movie will depict the reality of a multi millionaire's life and how the society treats him.

Cast and Crew

Ranjith, the director himself pens the story, screenplay, an dialogues for the movie, which is expected to be bankrolled by one of the most prestigious production banners of Malayalam cinema. According to the latest updates, the movie will feature an ensemble star cast including some big names of Malayalam and Tamil movie industries.

A Commercial Venture

Reportedly, the upcoming project, which is expected to be the most expensive outing of the Mammootty-Ranjith duo, is planned as an out-and-out commercial venture. It is definitely a crucial project for the writer-director Ranjith, who is going through a low phase in his career after the box office failures of his last few outings.

The Dream Combo

Even though the last outing of Mammootty and Ranjith, the satirical comedy Puthan Panam was a critical and commercial failure, the duo has collaborated for some highly appreciated projects in the past. Mammootty-Ranjith duo's best works include the mystery film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, satirical comedy Pranchiyettan And The Saint, Kaiyoppu, crime thriller Black, action drama Valyettan, etc.

Mammootty And Ranjith’s Recent Works

2018 was a great year for Mammootty, as the actor is finally back to the track with some commercially successful outings. His recent outing Abrahaminte Santhathikal had emerged as one of the highest grossers of 2018. Ranjith, on the other hand, is going through a low phase in his career. Despite being a promising project, his last outing Drama which featured Mohanlal in the lead role had failed to make a mark.