Mammootty And The Directors We Would Like The Megastar To Team Up With!

Dileesh Pothen

Dileesh Pothan is undoubtedly one of the most talented film-makers of contemporary Malayalam cinema. Both the Mammootty fans and movie fanatics are eagerly waiting for the film-maker to team up with the megastar for a project. In 2017, it was rumoured that Dileesh Pothan has approached Mammootty for his next venture. However, both Mammootty and the director have not commented on the reports yet.

Anjali Menon

Anjali Menon, the National Award-winner made a mark in the Malayalam movie industry with some exceptional films. The director has already collaborated with most of the young talents of the industry, for her previous outings. Now, we are eagerly waiting for a project which will mark the first collaboration of Anjali Menon with Mammootty. We are sure that the director will successfully bring out the best in the megastar.

Alphonse Puthren

After the huge success of the Nivin Pauly starrer Premam, it was rumoured that Alphonse Puthren is planning to collaborate with Mammootty for his next directorial venture. The hitmaker, who is a self-confessed Mammootty fan, had stated that he is eagerly waiting for an opportunity to direct the megastar. We really hope that the Mammootty-Alphonse Puthren movie will materialize very soon.

Soubin Shahir

Interestingly, Mammootty himself expressed his interest in associating with the actor turned director Soubin Shahir, after watching his directorial debut Parava. Interestingly, the young film-maker recently hinted that he is already planning project with the megastar in the lead role, through a recent Instagram post. We are eagerly waiting for Mammootty and Soubin Shahir to make an official announcement on the same.

Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is best known for his directorial ventures. The director has already established a successful collaboration with the young actor Nivin Pauly and is now reportedly open to working with other actors. Earlier, it was rumoured that Vineeth has approached Mammootty for a family drama. But the duo has not commented on the reports yet. However, we are eagerly waiting for a Mammootty-Vineeth project.