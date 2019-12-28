Bilal: The Mammootty Starrer To Go On Floors In February 2020!

Bilal, the Mammootty starrer is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. Both the cine-goers and Mammootty fans are eagerly waiting to watch the megastar as Bilal John Kurissinkal once again on the silver screen. Here is an exciting piece of news for the audiences who are waiting for the sequel of Big B.

According to the believable sources, Bilal, which marks the megastar's second collaboration with the renowned cinematographer-director Amal Neerad will start rolling in February 2020. The latest reports suggest that director Amal and his team are currently busy with the final stage of pre-production and are expected to wrap it up by January 2020.

Mammootty, who appears as the titular character Bilal John Kurissinkal in the movie, is also expected to finish his current commitments by the end of January. If things fall in place, the Amal Neerad project will start rolling by the second week of February 2020. Reportedly, the team is planning to release the project by mid-2020.

Big B, which hit the theatres in 2007 is an adaptation of popular American film Four Brothers. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of Amal Neerad, is still been considered as a path-breaking attempt in Malayalam cinema. Mammootty character from the movie, Bilal John Kurissinkal, is still been considered as one of the most-loved characters of Malayalam cinema.

As per the reports, Bilal will feature a popular young actor from Malayalam cinema in a pivotal role. If the rumours are to be believed, talented actor Fahadh Faasil has been approached the character. The sources also suggest that Fahadh is also co-producing the project with Amal Neerad. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed.