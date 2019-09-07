Mammootty Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why He Is Called The Megastar!

The Brilliant Onscreen Transformations

Mammootty is undoubtedly best known for his amazing on-screen transformations. The megastar is truly an expert when it comes to adapting the traits of his characters including the different get-ups, mannerisms, body language, voice modulations, and much more. The actor can play a Bhaskara Pattelar from Vidheyan or Joseph Alex IAS from The King or SI Mani Sir from the recent hit Unda, with the same ease.

Amazing Command Over Languages

Mammootty is unarguably the best when it comes to learning new languages and different Malayalam slangs. The megastar dubbed for himself in all his Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English outings, including his recent releases, the Telugu blockbuster Yatra and acclaimed Tamil movie Peranbu. Mammootty is always ready to learn new languages, and prefers using his own voice for the characters he plays. He was the first leading actor of Malayalam cinema to bring Trivandrum and Kasaragod slangs to the silver screen.

Self-analysing Skills

Mammootty is one of those rare actors who clearly know of their own flaws. The megastar has always admitted that he is not a born actor. According to Mammootty, he is extremely passionate about cinema and that is the one factor which motivated him to keep trying despite going through several highs and lows. He is always ready to reinvent himself as an actor and is not afraid to break the moulds. This is truly an admirable skill for an actor.

Willingness to Take Risks

As we all know, Mammootty is comparatively less conscious about his on-screen image while compared to his contemporaries. The megastar has always expressed his willingness to take risks as an actor rather than playing it safe. He is one of the very rare superstars in Indian cinema who dared to play out-and-out negative roles and less-macho characters, despite being an A-lister. Mammootty played an unfit police officer in the recent hit Unda, and is all set to essay a negative role in his next, Shylock.

Readiness To Trust New Talents

Mammootty is the only superstar who has always shown the readiness to trust new talents and work with them. The megastar has never shied away from associating with newcomers, which is so unlikely for an actor in his position. Most of the talented filmmakers of contemporary Malayalam cinema including Blessy, Lal Jose, Anwar Rasheed, Amal Neerad, Aashiq Abu, etc., made their directorial debut with films starring Mammootty in the lead role.