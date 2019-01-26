Mammootty Congratulates His Dear Friend Mohanlal On Winning The Padma Bhushan!

It is indeed a pride moment for the Malayalam film industry as one of its much loved stars, Mohanlal, has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. He is one among the two Keralites who have been honured with the Padma Bhushan title this year. The entire film industry is celebrating this big achievement of the 'Complete Actor'.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Mohanlal. Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood and the close friend of Mohanlal, took to his official Facebook page to congratulate his dear friend, on this big achievement. He has penned down a message in Malayalam congratulating his dear friend on the special occasion.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Mammootty here..

Along with Mammootty, other top celebrities of the Malayalam film inudstry to congratulated Mohanlal for the big achievement. Read on to know more about the same here.