Mammootty Congratulates His Dear Friend Mohanlal On Winning The Padma Bhushan!
It is indeed a pride moment for the Malayalam film industry as one of its much loved stars, Mohanlal, has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. He is one among the two Keralites who have been honured with the Padma Bhushan title this year. The entire film industry is celebrating this big achievement of the 'Complete Actor'.
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Mohanlal. Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood and the close friend of Mohanlal, took to his official Facebook page to congratulate his dear friend, on this big achievement. He has penned down a message in Malayalam congratulating his dear friend on the special occasion.
Take a look at the Facebook post of Mammootty here..
Along with Mammootty, other top celebrities of the Malayalam film inudstry to congratulated Mohanlal for the big achievement. Read on to know more about the same here.
Nivin Pauly
Popular actor Nivin Pauly, who worked with Mohanlal in the recent blockbuster movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, has send out a Facebook post congratulating Mohanlal on the big achievement.
Prithviraj
Popular actor-director Prithviraj, who has directed Mohanlal in the upcoming movie Lucifer, too has send out a message congratulating Mohanlal.
Manju Warrier
Popular actress Manju Warrier has come out with a long note congratulating both Mohanlal and Nambi Narayanan on winning the Padma awards.
Unni Mukundan
Popular actor Unni Mukunda, who worked with Mohanlal in the Telugu movie Janatha Garaga, also took to his Facebook page to congratulate Mohanlal on the big achievement.
Jayasurya
Popular actor Jayasurya too made it a point to congratulate the winners on the big achievement. He sent out a message congratulating Mohanlal, Nambi Narayanan and KK Mohammed on winning the Padma Awards.