When A Noted Producer Called Mammootty 'Arrogant' And Made This Shocking Claim About Him

The Vandae Maatharam Fiasco

During an interview with a leading Malayalam channel, Henry said that the team was forced to remove an action sequence from the film as Mammootty failed to do justice to it. He added that he had lost Rs 20 lakh because of the botched scene.

His Exact Words

"The movie is made with a budget of eight crores and is released in both Malayalam and Tamil. We had crafted an action sequence which will make the audience clap in the theatres. We also shot the sequence by spending more than 20 lakhs. But as Mammootty underperformed, we were compelled to remove that scene."

'Will Never Ever Work With Mammootty'

He also revealed that post the Vandae Maatharam experience, he decided to never work with an 'arrogant star' like Mammootty in the future.

"When Mammootty underperformed in one action scene, the director and I asked him to make it more perfect. However, Mammootty told us that audiences will see the movie as viewers will see whatever he does. I will never ever work with an arrogant star like Mammootty," he added.

About Vandae Maatharam

Vandae Maatharam, touted to be an action-drama, was shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. Besides Mammootty, it also featured Arjun and Sneha in the lead. Upon release, it received negative reviews and ended up being one of the biggest duds of Mammootty's career.

Moving On...

Mammootty eventually put the Vandae Maatharam debacle behind him and moved on.In 2016, he again found himself in a difficult situation when some women objected to his 'menstural cycle' dialogue in Kasaba. Despite these issues,he is still the undisputed 'King' of Mollywood and has been doing good work of late. He was last seen in the Telugu film Yatra, which opened to a decent response at the box office. At present, he has Madura Raja and Unda in his kitty.