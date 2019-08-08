Mammootty Fans Smash All Existing Twitter Records With #48YearsOfMammottysm!

August 6, 2019, turned out to be a special day for Mammootty fans. Forty-eight years ago, on the very same day, Megastar Mammootty made his first appearance on screen with the film Anubhavangal Palichakal. Over the years, he has grown to be one of the biggest stars as well as the finest actors of Indian cinema.

Yesterday, Mammootty fans came together online to commemorate the big achievement of the star, who is beyond comparisons. A tweet marathon was organised and the fans participating in the marathon were asked to post a picture or a line about the star. Well, #48yearsofMammoottysm was trending all over and now, it has smashed all Twitter records. Read on to know further details regarding this.

The 1 Million Mark #48YearsOfMammoottysm commenced at 6 PM on August 5, 2019. Tweets started to pour in right from the word go and within 13 hours, this particular hashtag received 1 M tweets, which is a new record for a Mollywood-based hashtag on Twitter. Overtakes #IttymaniFunRideIn1Month A couple of days ago, #IttymaniFunRideIn1Month had surfaced on Twitter, in connection with the release of Mohanlal's upcoming movie, Ittymani Made In China. The hashtag gained huge attention and it created a record back then by receiving above 1.2 M tweets within 24 hours. It also turned out to be the first hashtag from Mollywood to get above 1 M tweets in 24 hours. #48YearsOfMammottyism Overtakes #IttymaniFunRideIn1Month #48YearsOfMammottysm overtook #IttymaniFunRideIn1Month to become the most tweeted hashtag in 24 hours. The hashtag achieved this big record within 17 hours. In 24 Hours #48YearsOfMammottysm has now created a new target for all the upcoming hashtags to compete with. It received around 1.73 M tweets in 24 hours and is now sitting pretty at the top spot, in the list of top five Twitter tag trends in 24 hours.

#HBDBelovedDulquer, #50DaysToMegastarMammukkaBday, #LuciferManiaBegins28th, etc., are the other three tags that have found a place in the top five list of Mollywood.