Mammootty Has Watched Mohanlal's Lucifer, Reveals Dulquer Salmaan!

Mammootty Has Watched Lucifer

It was in a recent interview with RJ Mike that Dulquer Salmaan revealed this. He opened up that Mammootty watched Lucifer along with his family. Reportedly, they watched the film in the mini theatre at home.

Dulquer Salmaan Couldn't Watch The Film

In the interview, Dulquer Salmaan added that he couldn't watch Lucifer completely. He added that while the film was being screened at his home, he was listening to another script. He also added that he wants to watch the full movie.

About Mammootty & Mohanlal

Dulquer Salmaan was vocal about the good relationship that Mammootty and Mohanlal share. He mentioned that the love and affection that they hold for each other is really special and he has been left amazed seing that. He also added that he has been seing this since his childhood days and he has felt many a times why other people are making issues and fighting in their name.

A Grand Season

The films of Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan are now playing in the theatres. Lucifer, Madhura Raja and Oru Yamandan Premakadha are the films in the theatres and all the three movies have been lapped up by the audiences.