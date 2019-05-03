Mammootty Has Watched Mohanlal's Lucifer, Reveals Dulquer Salmaan!

Mammootty and Mohanlal are the two prestigious gems of Kerala. They have been the two pillars of the Malayalam film industry and their fan base is something beyond desriptions. Their films are a kind of a celebration for the audiences and this season too has witnessed the films of these stars ruling the big screen. The respect that they hold for each other is something that the stars of the other industry should learn. In fact, it has been revealed that Mammootty has watched Mohanlal's most recent release Lucifer and it was Dulquer Salmaan who came up with this information. Read to know more details regarding this.

