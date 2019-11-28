    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mammootty Joins Kunchacko Boban's Pada!

      Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam movie industry is totally busy with some highly promising projects lining up. According to the latest updates, the megastar has joined the star cast of the upcoming movie Pada, which features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role. Reportedly, Mammootty is making a cameo appearance in the movie.

      Pada, which is based on a real-life incident, also features Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan in the pivotal roles. The movie, which is set in the 90s, is written and directed by Kamal KM. It is the Malayalam directorial debut of Kamal, who entered the film industry with the Hindi film I.D.

      Kamal KM's debut project I.D, which earned rave reviews from the movie fanatics and critics, was screened at various film festivals including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The filming of Pada, which is produced by the renowned banner E4 Entertainment has been progressing in Kochi.

      Mammootty To Make A Cameo Appearance In Pada

      Mammootty, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming political thriller One, is expected to begin the filming of Pada very soon. One, which marks the megastar's first collaboration with renowned scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, features him in the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala. The highly-anticipated movie is directed by Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame Santhosh Viswanath.

      Kunchacko Boban, on the other hand, is also busy with some interesting projects in his kitty. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The romantic hero has also been roped in to play one of the lead roles in the upcoming Jude Anthany Joseph movie 2403 Ft, which is based on the Mullapperiyar Dam.

      The actor has signed a few more upcoming projects, including hitmaker Jisjoy's upcoming untitled film, Charlie director Martin Prakkat's next, Guppy and Ambili fame Johnpaul George's next project, and actor-director Soubin Shahir's upcoming directorial venture.

