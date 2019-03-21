Mammootty’s Maamaankam: Meet The Cast & Crew Of The Project!
Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the filming of the upcoming magnum opus, Maamaankam. The much-awaited project, which is reportedly based on the renowned Maamaankam festival which was held at the banks of Bharatha Puzha during the 17th century, features Mammootty in the role of a Malabar-based warrior.
Maamaankam has been making headlines recently, due to the fallout between the former director Sajeev Pillai and the production team. Sajeev Pillai, the original writer-director of Maamaankam was replaced by senior director M Padmakumar after the first schedule shoot, as producer Venu Kunnappilly and his team felt that the newcomer is unable to handle the project.
Amidst the controversies, the filming of Maamaankam has been progressing, and the team recently wrapped up the third schedule at Kochi. Read on to know more details about the cast and crew of the Mammootty starrer…
Mammootty’s Character
Mammootty, the megastar is playing the role of a senior martial arts expert turned warrior in the movie, which depicts the story of Maamaankam festival. If the reports are to be true, the actor is appearing in three different get-ups in the movie, including a feminine look. The audiences and media are eagerly waiting for the Maamaankam team to reveal the Mammootty's first look from the movie.
Script & Direction
The movie was supposed to be directed by Sajeev Pillai, who has also penned the script. But the production team decided to replace him with M Padmakumar after the first schedule, citing that Pillai's lack of experience in the direction field affected the project. Sajeev Pillai's exit from Maamaankam led to huge controversy, and renowned names in the industry including Academy award winner Rasool Pookkutty came out in support of the director. However, the team remained adamant to proceed with M Padmakumar.
The Leading Ladies
Maamaankam will feature three ladies, including Hindi-Punjabi actress Prachi Tehlan, Kaniha, and Anu Sithara. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty's character does not have a romantic track in the movie and hence, none of these actresses are paired up with the megastar. Reportedly, Prachi Tehlan is appearing in the role of a warrior in the film and had recently made headlines after she performed the stunt sequences without the help of a body double.
Supporting Cast
Unni Mukundan is playing an important role, which was originally written for Queen fame actor Dhruvan, in the movie. Dhruvan, who was the original choice for the role, was shown the door even much before the official exit of director Sajeev Pillai. Reportedly, Tamil actor Aravind Swami is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema with Maamaankam. Siddique, Abu Salim, Sudev Nair, Neeraj Madhav, Malavika Menon, etc., essay the other key roles in the movie.
Technical Crew
Along with the former director Sajeev Pillai, a bunch of technicians including the cinematographer, art director, and costume designer too was shown the door. Currently, a new team is handling the technical department of the project. Sham Kaushal, the senior Bollywood stunt director, who is also the father of popular actor Vicky Kaushal had recently joined the project as the stunt choreographer.