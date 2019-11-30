Mamangam: The Mammootty Starrer Censored With A U/A Certificate!

Mamangam, the upcoming Mammootty starring historical drama is all set to hit the theatres on December 12, 2020. As per the latest reports, the movie which is directed by M Padmakumar has recently completed the censor board formalities. Mamangam has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

According to the sources close to the project, the Mammootty starrer has a duration of 2 hours 37 minutes. Mamangam is simultaneously releasing in four languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Interestingly, the lead cast including Mammootty and Unni Mukundan have dubbed for their characters themselves in all languages.