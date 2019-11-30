Mamangam: The Mammootty Starrer Censored With A U/A Certificate!

Mamangam, the upcoming Mammootty starring historical drama is all set to hit the theatres on December 12, 2020. As per the latest reports, the movie which is directed by M Padmakumar has recently completed the censor board formalities. Mamangam has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

According to the sources close to the project, the Mammootty starrer has a duration of 2 hours 37 minutes. Mamangam is simultaneously releasing in four languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Interestingly, the lead cast including Mammootty and Unni Mukundan have dubbed for their characters themselves in all languages.

As reported earlier, Mamangam is all set to have the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie, with over 400 screens in Kerala alone. If the reports are to be believed, the Mammootty project is releasing in about 2000 screens all over the world. The magnum opus is expected to break all pre-existing first-day collection records of the Malayalam cinema.

Mamangam is said to be the most expensive project of Mammootty's acting career. The trade analysts are expecting that the magnum opus will emerge as the biggest hit in the megastar's career so far. The US-Canadian distribution rights of the movie were sold for a record amount, which is the highest price for a Malayalam movie to date.

Unni Mukundan is playing a pivotal role in the movie, which features Hindi actress Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha as the female leads. Reportedly, Unni is appearing as the character Chandroth Panicker in the movie. The M Padmakumar directorial features Tarun Arora, Siddique, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Nilambur Ayisha, Neeraj Madhav, Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Meghanathan, Sunil Sukhada, Suresh Krishna, Iniya, etc. in the supporting roles.

Actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the adaptive screenplay and dialogues for Mamangam. The original script was written by Sajeev Pillai. Manoj Pillai handles the cinematography. Sham Kaushal handles the action choreography. Mamangam is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films.