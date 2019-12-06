Mammootty's Mamangam: Promo Song Is Out!

Mamangam, the upcoming magnum opus which features Mammootty in the lead role, is unarguably the most awaited project of Malayalam cinema right now. Recently, Mamangam team released the first promo song of the movie. The song was launched through lead actor Mammootty's official social media pages.

The 3 minutes-long promo song features some stunning moments which are captured during the making of Mamangam. The magnificent sets are shown in all its glory in the promo song video, to the much-excitement of the audiences. Expectations are definitely riding high on the M Padmakumar directorial, after the release of the highly promising promo video.

Another factor that makes the promo video more interesting is the making of the stunt sequences featuring Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, child artist Achuthan, and Prachi Tehlan. The video hints that the audiences are in for a complete visual treat with Mamangam, which is said to be the most expensive project of Mammootty's career.

Interestingly, the Mammootty project has been slated to hit about 400 screens in Kerala alone. If things fall in place, Mamangam will get the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie in history. The film is expected to break all the pre-existing first-day box office collection records of the Malayalam cinema. Mamangam is also expected to emerge as the biggest hit of Mammootty's career.

Unni Mukundan, the young actor is playing a pivotal role in the movie. Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha appear as the female leads. The M Padmakumar directorial features Tarun Arora, Siddique, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Nilambur Ayisha, Neeraj Madhav, Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Meghanathan, Sunil Sukhada, Suresh Krishna, Iniya, etc. in the supporting roles.

Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the adaptive screenplay and dialogues for Mamangam. The original script is written by Sajeev Pillai. Manoj Pillai is the director of photography. Bollywood stunt director Sham Kaushal handles the action choreography. Mamangam which has been slated to hit the theatres on December 12, 2019, is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films.