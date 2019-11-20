Mammootty’s Mamangam Sets A Record!

Mamangam, the upcoming Mammootty starring historical drama is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The Mammootty starrer, which is directed by M Padmakumar, is based on the lives of suicide attackers named Chaavers and the Mamangam festival, which happened on the banks of Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya of Malabar region.

Interestingly, Mamangam has now set a record in the history of Malayalam cinema. As per reports, the USA-Canada distribution rights of the Mammootty starrer have been sold for a whopping amount, which is the all-time highest price received by a Malayalam film, till date. The distribution rights have been bagged by the Midas group, and Mamangam is the company's first Malayalam venture.

The historical drama was originally written, and supposed to be directed by Sajeev Pillai. But the director was later replaced by senior director M Padmakumar, following a big controversy. Shankar Ramakrishnan, the actor-writer has penned the adapted screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which is produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner Kavya Productions.

Mammootty essays the role of a defeated Chaaver in the movie, which features former netball player-turned-actress Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha as the female leads. Unni Mukundan essays a pivotal role. The rest of the star cast includes some renowned faces including Siddique, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Nilambur Ayisha, Neeraj Madhav, Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Meghanathan, Sunil Sukhada, Suresh Krishna, Iniya, etc.

The cinematography of the movie is handled by Manoj Pillai. Raja Mohammed is the editor. M Jayachandran has composed the songs for Mamangam. Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara have composed the background score. The action sequences are choreographed by the renowned stunt director Sham Kaushal. Mamangam, which is simultaneously being released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, has been slated to hit the theatres on December 12, 2019.