Mammootty-Manju Warrier Project: Here's An Exciting Update!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is finally all set to share the screen with Manju Warrier, the lady superstar. The upcoming untitled project, which features Mammootty and Manju Warrier as the protagonists, is expected to go on floors very soon. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some exciting details about the star cast and the megastar's character.

Interestingly, Mammootty is said to be appearing in the role of a priest in the movie, which is said to be a crime thriller. If the reports are to be true, this will be the first priest character in the 4 decades-long acting career of the megastar. However, the makers have not confirmed the reports yet.

The yet to be titled project, which is directed by newcomer Jofit T Chacko will also feature Nikhila Vimal, the Oru Yamandan Premakadha actress in a pivotal role. Nikhila is sharing the screen with both Mammootty and Manju Warrier for the first time in her acting career.

According to the reports, Mammootty decided to accommodate dates for the crime thriller despite his busy schedule, as he is highly impressed with the storyline and screenplay. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, has always been extremely keen to share the screen with the Mamangam star and immediately said yes to the project when she was approached.

Jofin T Chacko, the newcomer who makes his directorial debut with the Mammootty-Manju Warrier starrer, is the former assistant of popular filmmaker Jisjoy. The untitled crime thriller is jointly produced by writer-filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

If things fall in place, the project will start rolling by the beginning of 2020, after Mammootty and Manju Warrier wrap up the shootings for their current projects. The team is expected to officially launch the project very soon, by revealing the title and first look poster.