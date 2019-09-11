Mammootty, Mohanlal And Other Celebrities Wish Malayalis A Very Happy Onam!
Thiruvonam day has arrived and Malayalis across the globe are celebrating the auspicious day, in the best possible ways. Even social media is getting flooded with Onam wishes and pictures, which is a heartening sight to see. Movie audiences who have been looking forward to the Onam wishes were not left disappointed with Mollywood coming up with special wishes for Malayalis across the globe. Mammootty, Mohanlal and other top celebrities of the Malayalam film industry took to their respective social media pages to convey their Onam wishes to everyone. Read to know more about this.
Mammootty
Megastar Mammootty wished everyone a special Onam and along with the wishes, he sent out a picture taken from the sets of his upcoming magnum opus Maamaangam, in which he plays a warrior.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal has sent out a special video on his Facebook page through which he has wished all the Malayalis across the world a happy and prosperous Onam. Antony Perumbavoor also joins him later on in the video to convey Onam wishes. He also thanks everyone for making their recent venture, Ittimaany Made In China, a huge success.
Prithviraj
Prithviraj has conveyed Onam wishes from the entire team of his upcoming movie, Driving License. The actor has also released a special poster from the film on the special day.
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan has also come up with his wishes for the entire Malayalam audiences across the globe. He has wished everyone a 'Happy Onam' on the big day.
Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly has wished everyone a 'Happy Onam' and has also sent out a picture in which he could be seen in traditional attire.
Unni Mukundan
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan also penned down an interesting note while wishing everyone a 'Happy Onam' on the special day. He has also sent out a series of pictures in which he could be spotted in traditional attire.