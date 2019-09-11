Mammootty, Mohanlal And Other Celebrities Wish Malayalis A Very Happy Onam!

Mammootty

Megastar Mammootty wished everyone a special Onam and along with the wishes, he sent out a picture taken from the sets of his upcoming magnum opus Maamaangam, in which he plays a warrior.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal has sent out a special video on his Facebook page through which he has wished all the Malayalis across the world, a happy and prosperous Onam. Antony Perumbavoor also joins him later on in the video to convey Onam wishes. He also thanks everyone for making their recent venture, Ittimaany Made In China, a huge success.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj has conveyed Onam wishes from the entire team of his upcoming movie, Driving License. The actor has also released a special poster from the film on the special day.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan has also come up with his wishes for the entire Malayalam audiences across the globe. He has wished everyone a 'Happy Onam' on the big day.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly wished everyone a 'Happy Onam' and also sent out a picture in which he could be seen in traditional attire.

Unni Mukundan

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan also penned down an interesting note while wishing everyone a 'Happy Onam' on the special day. He also sent out a series of pictures in which he could be spotted in traditional attire.