 »   »   »  Mammootty & Mohanlal Come Up With Brand New Posters Of Their Upcoming Movies On New Year Day!

Pathinettam Padi

Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to give a special gift to the audiences on the first day of 2019. The actor unveiled the poster of the upcoming movie Pathinettam Padi, directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan. the actors look from the movie has also been revealed through the first look poster.

Mammootty In Pathinettam Padi

Mammootty will be seen playing a special role in this movie featuring a group of youngsters in the lead role. The actor will be seen essaying a character named John Abraham Palackal in this much awaited movie produced by August Cinemas

Mohanlal's Next Movie In Tamil

Mohanlal too came up with a special surprise for the audiences. The title of Mohanlal's next movie in Tamil has been unveiled and a poster has also been sent out. The movie, directed by KV Anand has been titled as Kaapaan and the movie features Mohanlal, Suriya and Arya in the lead roles.

Kaapaan

The poster has unveiled the looks of Mohanlal, Suriya and Arya in the film. Earlier, reports had surfaced that Mohanlal will be seen essaying a the role of Prime Minister Of India named Chandrakanth Varma while Suriya will be seen essaying the role of a commando.