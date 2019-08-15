Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Top Mollywood Celebrities Send Out Independence Day Wishes!

Mammootty

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, has wished everyone a Happy Independence Day. He has send out a special photo through his official Facebook page and it has received a good number of likes and comments.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the Complete Actor, has also come up with a post wishing the fellow countrymen a Happy Independence Day. His Facebook post also has received a huge number of shares, likes and comments.

Jayaram

Kerala is slowly recuperating from the after effects of the rain havoc. Actor Jayaram took to his Facebook page to send out photo, which is an inspiring one calling out everyone to stand with Kerala.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran has send out a picture of India's National Flag and thus leaving everyone inspired on the big day.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the actor who enjoys a pan-Indian fan base now, has send out a very inspiring note to his fans and followers, in which he talks about the unity that helped us overcome the tough times that Keralites had to go through recently in the form of floods.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly along with wishing everyone an Independence Day has send out a photo, which again assures that Kerala will overcome all the hurdles faced in the form of the massive floods.