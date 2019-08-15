English
    Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Top Mollywood Celebrities Send Out Independence Day Wishes!

    By Staff
    |

    The entire nation is celebrating Independence Day that is akin to any festival celebrations across the country.People of different sections come together to celebrate this most reverred day of the country. Social media is abuzz with wishes pouring in from various quarters. On the 73rd Independence Day of India, many of the Mollywood celebrities, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram and others have come up with their special wishes. The celebrities took to their official social media pages to convey their wishes on the big day. Here, we have compiles a list of wishes by all the prominent celebrities of Mollywood.

    Mammootty

    Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, has wished everyone a Happy Independence Day. He has send out a special photo through his official Facebook page and it has received a good number of likes and comments.

    Mohanlal

    Mohanlal, the Complete Actor, has also come up with a post wishing the fellow countrymen a Happy Independence Day. His Facebook post also has received a huge number of shares, likes and comments.

    Jayaram

    Kerala is slowly recuperating from the after effects of the rain havoc. Actor Jayaram took to his Facebook page to send out photo, which is an inspiring one calling out everyone to stand with Kerala.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran

    Prithviraj Sukumaran has send out a picture of India's National Flag and thus leaving everyone inspired on the big day.

    Dulquer Salmaan

    Dulquer Salmaan, the actor who enjoys a pan-Indian fan base now, has send out a very inspiring note to his fans and followers, in which he talks about the unity that helped us overcome the tough times that Keralites had to go through recently in the form of floods.

    Nivin Pauly

    Nivin Pauly along with wishing everyone an Independence Day has send out a photo, which again assures that Kerala will overcome all the hurdles faced in the form of the massive floods.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
