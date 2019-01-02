English
Mammootty & Nadhirshah To Team Up For A Movie; The Title Of The Film Is Out!

By
    Reports were doing the rounds that Nadhirshah will be directing a film with Mammootty in the lead role and now, the official confirmation regarding the same has surfaced. The title of this much awaited movie was announced the first day of 2019 and a sample poster of the film has also been released.

    Mammootty-Nadhirshah movie has been titled as I Am A Disco Dancer. This upcoming film will be produced by Ashiq Usman. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film will have its script jointly penned by Rajesh Paravoor and Rajesh Panavalli.

    Mammootty & Nadhirshah To Team Up For A Movie; The Title Of The Film Is Out!

    It seems like the film will go on floors in this year itself. Further details regarding this upcoming project of Mammootty are being eagerly awaited.

    Nadhirshah's first two directorial ventures were Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan. Both the films had turned out to be huge hits at the box office. I Am A Disco Dancer will be the fourth directorial venture of Nadhirshah. At present, the film-maker is busy with the shoot of his next movie, which has been titled as Mera Naam Shaji. This upcoming entertainer features Asif Ali, Biju Menon and Baiju in the lead roles. All the three actors will be seen portraying characters with the same name Shaji, hailing from three different parts of the state.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
