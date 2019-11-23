Mammootty’s One: The First Look Of The Megastar Is Out!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to essay the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala, in the upcoming movie One. Recently, the team revealed Mammootty's first look from the movie, through the official social media pages of the megastar. The highly promising first look has already taken social media by storm.

One, which is said to be an out-and-out political thriller features Mammootty in the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the CM of Kerala. The megastar looks simply perfect in the get-up of the senior politician and is seen wearing a white khaddar shirt, which is teamed up with white dhoti and thick-framed spectacles in the first look.

The senior actor has earlier played a Chief Minister in the Tamil movie Makkal Aatchi and recent Telugu blockbuster Yatra, in which he essayed the role of the former Andhra Pradesh C.M, YS Rajashekhara Reddy.

As per the reports, the movie which is scripted by the National Award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Santhosh Viswanath revolves around the current socio-political scenario of Kerala. One marks Mammootty's first collaboration with both Bobby-Sanjay duo and director Santhosh Viswanath, who made his direction debut with the spoof comedy Chirakodinja Kinavukal.

Joju George, the Porinju Mariam Jose actor appears as the party secretary in the movie, which features actor-writer Murali Gopy in the role of the opposition leader. Nimisha Sajayan essays the female lead in One, which will have Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Aryan Menon, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, etc. in the supporting roles.

Vaidy Somasundaram, who has earlier associated with director Santhosh Viswanath for his directorial debut Chirakodinja Kinavukal, handles the cinematography of the project. National Award-winner Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score. The filming of One, which is produced by Sreelakshmi R under the banner Ichais Productions, has been progressing in Trivandrum.