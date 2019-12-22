Mammootty's One: Here's An Interesting Update!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming project, One. The movie, which is touted to be a political thriller features the Mamangam actor in the role of Kerala Chief Minister. Recently, the team revealed a location still of Mammootty in the get-up if Kerala CM from the sets of One.

In the picture, Santhosh Viswanath, the director of the project is seen describing the scene to Mammootty. Joju George, who essays the role of the Party Secretary in the movie, can also be seen in the picture. Interestingly, the new location still is now going viral on social media.

One has recently set a new record, by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Interestingly, major portions of the Mammootty project has been shot inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex. Reportedly, the makers obtained permission to shoot in the Legislative complex after a lot of struggle.

Reportedly, One revolves around the story of Kadakkal Chandran, a senior politician who takes charge as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a particular situation. According to the makers, the political thriller which is penned by Bobby-Sanjay duo will feature Mammootty in a never-seen-before avathar and discusses how an ideal Chief Minister should function.

One will features an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, etc. Murali Gopy is said to be playing the role of the opposition leader in the movie.

Gopi Sundar, the National award-winning music director composes the songs and background score for One. Vaidy Somasundaram is the director of photography. The sound design is handled by the senior sound designer Renganath Ravee. Nishad Yusuf is the editor. One is produced by Sreelakshmi R, under the banner Ichais Productions.

