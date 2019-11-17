Mammootty’s One: Here’s Everything You Want To Know About The Project!
Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has always been one of the busiest actors of Malayalam film industry. The senior actor is all set to welcome 2020 with some very interesting projects in his kitty. Currently, Mammootty is busy with the filming of his highly-anticipated upcoming project One, in which he is playing the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala, for the first time in his career.
Reportedly, One is said to be a political thriller which discusses some of the major issues faced by contemporary Kerala. The movie will also mark Mammootty's first collaboration with the National award-winning screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, and Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame director Santhosh Viswanath. The team had recently released the first look poster of One through Mammootty's official Facebook page.
Here is everything you want to know about One, the Mammootty starring social drama. Read on...
Mammootty As Kadakkal Chandran
The megastar is playing the character Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala, in One. Earlier, Mammootty has appeared as a Chief Minister in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi and the recent Telugu superhit Yatra, the YSR biopic. In Malayalam, he had played a minister in the Balachandra Menon movie Nayam Vyakthamakkunnu. According to director Santhosh Viswanath, Mammootty is extremely thrilled about finally playing a Chief Minister in a Malayalam film.
The Supporting Cast
One will have an extensive star cast which features several prominent faces of Mollywood including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, etc. Reportedly, Joju George will appear as the Party Secretary in the movie, which will feature Murali Gopy in the role of the Opposition Leader.
Script & Direction
The highly-anticipated project is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo, thus marks their first association with Mammootty. The scriptwriter duo's last work Uyare, the Parvathy starring survival drama was a critical and commercial success. Santhosh Viswanath, the director of One, is best known for his debut project Chirakondinja Kinavukal which was a spoof movie. According to director Santhosh, Mammootty was the only choice for the character Kadakkal Chandran.
The Technical Crew
The highly-anticipated project is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo, thus marks their first association with Mammootty. The scriptwriter duo's last work Uyare, the Parvathy starring survival drama was a critical and commercial success. Santhosh Viswanath, the director of One, is best known for his debut project Chirakondinja Kinavukal which was a spoof movie. According to director Santhosh, Mammootty was the only choice for the character Kadakkal Chandran.