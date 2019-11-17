Mammootty’s One: Here’s Everything You Want To Know About The Project!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has always been one of the busiest actors of Malayalam film industry. The senior actor is all set to welcome 2020 with some very interesting projects in his kitty. Currently, Mammootty is busy with the filming of his highly-anticipated upcoming project One, in which he is playing the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala, for the first time in his career.

Reportedly, One is said to be a political thriller which discusses some of the major issues faced by contemporary Kerala. The movie will also mark Mammootty's first collaboration with the National award-winning screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, and Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame director Santhosh Viswanath. The team had recently released the first look poster of One through Mammootty's official Facebook page.

Here is everything you want to know about One, the Mammootty starring social drama. Read on...