Mammootty Overtakes Mohanlal In This Interesting Race; Megastar Is Leading By A Huge Margin!

Lucifer Poster Series

By the end of this month, Mohanlal's Lucifer will be marching to the theatres and the film has already set up a huge buzz and the 26 character posters that have come out set the tone to an even higher note.

The 26th Poster

On March 17, 2019, the audiences were all buckled up to witness the final and the most-awaited poster among the series and that of Stephen Nedumbally, the character played by Mohanlal. The fierce and intense look given by Mohanlal in the poster simply stole attention of the netizens.

Won The Hearts Of The Audiences

The character poster did go viral within no time of its release. The post shared through Mohanlal's Facebook page has fetched above 41K likes at the time of writing this article.

A Special Surprise By Mammootty

On the very same day, Mammootty sprung a special surprise through his official Facebook page, with Megastar coming up with a brand new still from his upcoming movie Pathinettam Padi, in which he would be seen making a special appearance.

The Stunning Picture

The scintillating click taken in the backdrop of Athirappilly falls, features Mammootty in a completely new getup. His stylish makeover with a ponytail and the massy look simply took the internet by storm, within a matter of seconds.

Leading By A Huge Margin

This particular Facebook post of Mammootty fetched a huge number of likes within a short span of time. At the moment of writing this article, the post has fetched above 114K likes, which is much higher than that received by Lucifer's final character poster.