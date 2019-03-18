Mammootty Overtakes Mohanlal In This Interesting Race; Megastar Is Leading By A Huge Margin!
It goes without saying that Mammootty and Mohanlal are the stars with an incomparable fan base. When it comes to social media interactions, especially on Facebook, the posts and discussions in connection with their films rule the roost in many of the movie related forums. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal are active on social media and the fans get some special treat in the form of some new pictures and posters of their upcoming films. The fans don not miss out to celebrate and receive these special gifts in style. Here is a note regarding an interesting online race that happened recently. Keep reading to get the interesting details regarding this.
Lucifer Poster Series
By the end of this month, Mohanlal's Lucifer will be marching to the theatres and the film has already set up a huge buzz and the 26 character posters that have come out set the tone to an even higher note.
The 26th Poster
On March 17, 2019, the audiences were all buckled up to witness the final and the most-awaited poster among the series and that of Stephen Nedumbally, the character played by Mohanlal. The fierce and intense look given by Mohanlal in the poster simply stole attention of the netizens.
Won The Hearts Of The Audiences
The character poster did go viral within no time of its release. The post shared through Mohanlal's Facebook page has fetched above 41K likes at the time of writing this article.
A Special Surprise By Mammootty
On the very same day, Mammootty sprung a special surprise through his official Facebook page, with Megastar coming up with a brand new still from his upcoming movie Pathinettam Padi, in which he would be seen making a special appearance.
The Stunning Picture
The scintillating click taken in the backdrop of Athirappilly falls, features Mammootty in a completely new getup. His stylish makeover with a ponytail and the massy look simply took the internet by storm, within a matter of seconds.
Leading By A Huge Margin
This particular Facebook post of Mammootty fetched a huge number of likes within a short span of time. At the moment of writing this article, the post has fetched above 114K likes, which is much higher than that received by Lucifer's final character poster.