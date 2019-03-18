English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mammootty Overtakes Mohanlal In This Interesting Race; Megastar Is Leading By A Huge Margin!

    By Manu
    |

    It goes without saying that Mammootty and Mohanlal are the stars with an incomparable fan base. When it comes to social media interactions, especially on Facebook, the posts and discussions in connection with their films rule the roost in many of the movie related forums. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal are active on social media and the fans get some special treat in the form of some new pictures and posters of their upcoming films. The fans don not miss out to celebrate and receive these special gifts in style. Here is a note regarding an interesting online race that happened recently. Keep reading to get the interesting details regarding this.

    Lucifer Poster Series

    By the end of this month, Mohanlal's Lucifer will be marching to the theatres and the film has already set up a huge buzz and the 26 character posters that have come out set the tone to an even higher note.

    The 26th Poster

    On March 17, 2019, the audiences were all buckled up to witness the final and the most-awaited poster among the series and that of Stephen Nedumbally, the character played by Mohanlal. The fierce and intense look given by Mohanlal in the poster simply stole attention of the netizens.

    Won The Hearts Of The Audiences

    The character poster did go viral within no time of its release. The post shared through Mohanlal's Facebook page has fetched above 41K likes at the time of writing this article.

    A Special Surprise By Mammootty

    On the very same day, Mammootty sprung a special surprise through his official Facebook page, with Megastar coming up with a brand new still from his upcoming movie Pathinettam Padi, in which he would be seen making a special appearance.

    The Stunning Picture

    The scintillating click taken in the backdrop of Athirappilly falls, features Mammootty in a completely new getup. His stylish makeover with a ponytail and the massy look simply took the internet by storm, within a matter of seconds.

    Leading By A Huge Margin

    This particular Facebook post of Mammootty fetched a huge number of likes within a short span of time. At the moment of writing this article, the post has fetched above 114K likes, which is much higher than that received by Lucifer's final character poster.

    Read more about: mammootty mohanlal
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue